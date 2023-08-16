NBA Rumors: James Harden backup plan, Pascal Siakam contract, Chet Holmgren hype
There has been no more fascinatingly strange storyline to follow this offseason than Toronto Raptors wing Pascal Siakam and what’s next for him.
Perhaps the most fascinating aspects when put together are the fact that the Raptors have not gained any traction on a contract, per Shams Charania of The Athletic, and that the Hawks offered Toronto a lucrative trade for Siakam, but were rebuffed for their efforts.
So what gives? Is he going to be traded or extended by the Raptors?
Frankly, we don’t know. But what we do know is that the new contract for Siakam could be extremely costly with only the chance to get even more so depending on his performance in the 2023-24 season, the final year of his contract with Toronto.
Eric Koreen of The Athletic (subscription required) broke down the financials of a possible deal, noting that Siakam would likely receive 30% of the team’s salary cap with an increasing market raise by season, which would net out to a deal worth just over $240 million over five seasons. However, he also noted that Siakam would become eligible for a supermax contract if he made an All-NBA team this season, which would cost north of $300 million over five seasons.
With that, it’s reasonable why the Raptors might be hesitant to open up the checkbook to that degree for Siakam. Having said that, something’s got to give unless Toronto wants to play it dangerously close to losing the rising star for next to nothing in the 2024 offseason.