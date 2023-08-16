One player from each NFL team that could make Pro Football Hall of Fame
By Nick Villano
Denver Broncos – Pat Surtain II
Russell Wilson should be the pick here. He was clearly a Hall of Fame quarterback for most of his career. However, we are one year into a six-year pact that likely has him with the Denver Broncos for longer than anyone is comfortable. That is why this isn’t Russell Wilson. In year one with the Broncos, he was bottom-of-the-barrell bad. He was the reason the Broncos were losing games. Players like that don’t make the Hall of Fame. He has a foundation, but until something turns around in a major way, he might cost himself his spot in the Hall.
Meanwhile, the Broncos have a few amazing young players to tout. Tops among them is cornerback Pat Surtain II. He’s often ranked as one of the best players under 25, one of the best cornerbacks in the game, and he’s quickly becoming a top defensive player in football. He’s not there yet, but he’s going to be if he stays on this path.
His stats aren’t going to jump off the page, but a cornerback usually doesn’t. He has six interceptions in two seasons. Teams are already game-planning to avoid throwing his way. He gets to play twice against Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes every year. He’s intercepted both of them twice. If he keeps showing up against top talent, then his Hall case will build over time.
This is early to claim victory on a player like Surtain, but like Micah Parsons, he’s shown superstar abilities basically since he stepped on the field in the NFL. That’s not going to change, and that’s why his Hall of Fame case is as high as it is already.