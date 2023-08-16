One player from each NFL team that could make Pro Football Hall of Fame
By Nick Villano
Detroit Lions – Aidan Hutchinson
Another way-too-early prediction here, but the Detroit Lions are another team with plenty of talent, but it’s missing some of that “best-in-the-league” talent. Aidan Hutchinson can definitely get there. Hutchinson was a little inconsistent in his rookie year, but only in that he could take over some of the games. He had two sacks in the season-opening win against the Green Bay Packers. He recorded three interceptions, all in Lions wins.
The Lions lost five of its last six games of the season. The only win came against the Washington Commanders, where Hutchinson had three sacks. When Hutchinson had a big game, the Lions won. It’s hard to make a one-to-one correlation, but it’s also hard to deny the pure coincidence that in every big game of Hutchinson’s career, the Lions won.
This year, expect Hutchinson to have a bigger season than his last. The Lions are better as a team. They expect to be in more games late. There should be more passing downs for Hutchinson to attack the quarterback. He should be able to claim more stats than ever.
This might be too early, but looking at the Lions roster realistically, nobody else makes sense. Amon-Ra St. Brown is the only other consideration, and he feels nowhere close. Hutchinson has a legit chance at greatness.