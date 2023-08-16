One player from each NFL team that could make Pro Football Hall of Fame
By Nick Villano
Houston Texans – Derek Stingley Jr.
Who knows. The Houston Texans have so many players who could be great. Maybe it’s Will Anderson, who they paid a ridiculous price to get. C.J. Stroud might be really good, but there’s no way we can talk Hall of Fame before he takes a regular-season snap. We went with Derek Stingley Jr. because of the position he plays, what he proved in college, and what we’ve already seen in his rookie year.
Stingley had some moments in his rookie year, including intercepting Trevor Lawrence the first time they faced off. However, there was more bad than good. The Texans were a mess last season, and the rookies lacked direction.
And this is where it all turns around. Stingley now has DeMeco Ryans as his head coach. This is one of the best defensive minds in football today. He will find what ails Stingley’s game and turn it around overnight. This is a player with all the talent in the world. He has to stay healthy and play in a better system. Both will likely happen this season.
This might feel like a stretch, especially when we are talking about the player who will always be known as “not Sauce Gardner,” but Stingley can be great, too. If he is a main cog of the Texans turnaround, expect him to get some buzz. Admittedly, this is way too early, but there’s not much else to go with in Houston.