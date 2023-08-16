One player from each NFL team that could make Pro Football Hall of Fame
By Nick Villano
Los Angeles Rams – Aaron Donald
There are a few players on the Los Angeles Rams from that 2021-22 Super Bowl team, but there isn’t a lot. The three main players are Aaron Donald, Matthew Stafford, and Cooper Kupp. Of those three, Donald is the closest to the Hall of Fame. He is as much of a lock for the Hall as any active player in the NFL.
Donald has everything voters are looking for in the Hall. He was a dominant player that was often not only the best at his position but the best defensive player in general. He’s a three-time Defensive Player of the Year. J.J. Watt and Lawrence Taylor both have three, but nobody has four. Donald can be the first if he wins another award.
Not only is Donald a top superstar in the league during his nine-year career, but he is a great representative of the game. Donald has never had a bad headline written about him. He represents the game in the best possible way. Everyone loves Donald, and they should. He’s never given anyone a reason not to like him (outside of the offensive linemen he’s made look silly).
There’s no argument here. Donald is going to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, and he will likely be a unanimous vote.