One player from each NFL team that could make Pro Football Hall of Fame
By Nick Villano
Minnesota Vikings – Justin Jefferson
Justin Jefferson is undoubtedly the best wide receiver in the NFL. If any player takes the lead in a position group as handily as Jefferson has, they will eventually get Hall of Fame consideration. It’s really early for Jefferson. If he retires today, he wouldn’t sniff the Hall (depending on his reasoning for retirement). Yet, he’s the best candidate on the Vikings by a country mile.
Jefferson led the league in yards and receptions last season. He did everything for the Vikings and Kirk Cousins, who made the most fourth-quarter comebacks ever. Having that outlet able to run any route to perfection is an advantage no team can neutralize.
The Vikings have an interesting decision to make after this season. Kirk Cousins is heading toward free agency. Will they give him a huge contract again? Can the Vikings find a better fit? We’re getting Kyler Murray vibes (which would be AWESOME for Jefferson), but that’s not for us to figure out here. The QB does matter for Jefferson, and he needs someone who at least rises above the mean.
Jefferson is coming off an Offensive Player of the Year award win. He was fifth in MVP voting. He could become the first wide receiver to win an MVP. Only four wide receivers won OPOY (Jerry Rice won it twice). If he continues to rack up legendary awards, enshrinement into the Hall of Fame is a given.