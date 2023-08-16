One player from each NFL team that could make Pro Football Hall of Fame
By Nick Villano
New Orleans Saints – Cam Jordan
The New Orleans Saints team is another tough nut to crack. Derek Carr was a top-ten QB for a little while, but he seems like he has a career full of mediocre seasons in between great ones. Alvin Kamara was a top weapon in the game for most of his career, but his recent legal trouble and play downturn likely makes his case a no-go. Michael Thomas was once a top receiver, but injuries derailed any Hall of Fame consideration. Marshon Lattimore and Tyrann Mathieu spent time as the top players at their position, but it was arguable and fleeting at best.
We settled for Cameron Jordan. Last season, Jordan officially broke the Saints franchise record for sacks once held by the great Rickey Jackson. Jordan currently has 115.5 sacks in his career, putting him 23rd all-time (on the official sacks list, which only counts stats since 1982). If he gets 10 sacks this season, he will tie Dwight Freeney for 18th all-time.
Jordan is an interesting case for the Hall of Fame. He’s incredibly popular in NFL circles, and he is still controlling the game despite being 34 years old. His ability to get in the backfield is incredibly underrated, as he rarely gets named amongst the NFL’s best pass rushers. Ironically, his under-the-radar status might actually help his Hall of Fame case. It’s one of those “he’s over underrated he’s now properly rated” scenarios.
Jordan probably needs at least two more productive seasons to put his HOF case over the top. 22 sacks in any amount of time gets him tied with Richard Dent for top 10 all-time, and it would be really hard to keep him out at that point.