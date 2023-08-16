One player from each NFL team that could make Pro Football Hall of Fame
By Nick Villano
New York Giants – Saquon Barkley
It’s either Saquon Barkley or Dexter Lawrence for the New York Giants, and we went with the more memorable candidate. Despite his injuries, Saquon Barkley has been able to dominate the game when he’s on the field. Last season, there’s no question he was the Giants’ best weapon. He dragged that team into the playoffs with 1,312 yards rushing and 338 yards receiving. Daniel Jones targeted Barkley 76 times last year, more than any other target on the team.
Voters will remember Barkley’s dynamic ability to impact the game in multiple ways. If the Giants remain winners and Barkley sticks around, his Hall of Fame case will grow. He needs quite a lot to go right to make it happen, but things are starting to fall into place for it to happen.
The lack of recognition is hurting Barkley so far. He only has two Pro Bowl appearances and an Offensive Rookie of the Year win to his name. He’s never been the All-Pro running back, and that must happen if he were to make the Hall. Luckily for Barkley, he came into the NFL young and is still just 26 years old.
Of course, the stats need to follow Barkley for the rest of his career. He can’t miss any more significant time due to injury if he wants to keep his Hall of Fame case alive. He has to be durable, and he has to be incredible. This is a man with talent for days, so don’t doubt his ability to do this.