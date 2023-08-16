One player from each NFL team that could make Pro Football Hall of Fame
By Nick Villano
New York Jets – Aaron Rodgers
There are a few fun ones on this team. It’s really hard to keep Sauce Gardner off, especially since we chose Derek Stingley Jr. for the Houston Texans. C.J. Mosley has had a stellar career, but there’s no choice on this team other than Aaron Rodgers. The Jets new quarterback has been one of, if not the top player at his position for almost two decades.
Aaron Rodgers is a four-time MVP. That alone gets him into the Hall of Fame. He currently holds the best touchdown-to-interception ratio in league history at 4.52. He might be the safest superstar in modern NFL history. He’s only thrown an interception on 1.4% of his career passes. That is a mind-blowing statistic.
Rodgers is ninth all-time in passing yards and will likely pass Dan Marino this season. He’s fifth all-time in passing touchdowns with 475. He can very funnily pass Brett Favre this season if he throws 34 touchdowns, which is possible with this offense around him. If he does stick around for two years, Peyton Manning is within reach for third all-time.
He might not be the most well-liked player in the NFL, but Rodgers’ stats cannot be denied. He’s an all-time great that could win with just about anyone. His lack of playoff success (one Super Bowl appearance) isn’t his best look, but there are a myriad of excuses why Rodgers couldn’t take that final step more than once. It shouldn’t impact his legacy when looking at his Hall of Fame residency.