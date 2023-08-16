One player from each NFL team that could make Pro Football Hall of Fame
By Nick Villano
Pittsburgh Steelers – T.J. Watt
The Pittsburgh Steelers are another easy team to decipher. While there’s a lot of young talent that could one day morph into Hall of Fame talent, like Kenny Pickett and George Pickens, T.J. Watt is above everyone on this team in terms of superstar ability. He already tied the single-season sacks record with 22.5 in 2021. He did that in 15 games, so a full season will solidify the record from the Good Morning America host, Michael Strahan.
Watt is a force on the football field, similar to his brother J.J. It will be fun to see both become Hall of Famers one day. The younger Watt is well on his way, with 77.5 sacks in six seasons. He’s led the league in sacks twice already, and he has one Defensive Player of the Year award to his name. He’s a four-time Pro Bowler and a three-time All-Pro, showing he’s one of the most dominant players at one of the most important positions in the NFL.
The one issue that could derail Watt’s HOF eligibility is health. Watt has started to see injuries creep in, missing seven games last season and two the year before. He comes back as strong as ever, so these injuries haven’t slowed him down. However, it only takes that one injury to be the one that makes an impact on a player’s burst.
For now, we celebrate Watt for the superstar that he is. Even with so much talent at the position in today’s NFL, Watt might still be the best. That should be enough to get him a gold jacket.