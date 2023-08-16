One player from each NFL team that could make Pro Football Hall of Fame
By Nick Villano
Seattle Seahawks – Bobby Wagner
This is fun because we get to talk about the returning Bobby Wagner. Wagner left the Seattle Seahawks last year for what he thought were green pastures near the end of his career. Instead, he ended up on the disappointing Los Angeles Rams while the Seahawks lifted themselves up to be a playoff team. Bobby Wagner saw what he was missing, and he returned this offseason.
Since Wagner was drafted in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft, he’s made first-team All-Pro six times. That’s actually insane for a defensive player and not like… a really good kicker. Wagner dominated the linebacker position for years and years. Only Ray Lewis and Mike Singeltary have more All-Pros in their career than Wagner.
It might fall under the radar just how dominant Wagner was in his time in Seattle. He was a key member of the “Legion of Boom” defenses. The reason Richard Sherman and the rest of that secondary could dominate like that is Wagner could easily stop running backs and rush the quarterback at the same time.
This one is a no-brainer. Bobby Wagner is going to the Hall of Fame. We believe he will go on the first ballot, but it all depends on the narrative of that year. Either way, expect enshrinement for him sooner rather than later.