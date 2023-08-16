One player from each NFL team that could make Pro Football Hall of Fame
By Nick Villano
Buffalo Bills – Von Miller
Obviously, this could easily be Josh Allen or Stefon Diggs. Both have had fabulous careers already, and they are primed for many more seasons of greatness. However, if both retired today, they wouldn’t be Hall of Famers. There are too many players who are great at their positions in this era to make the Hall without a fully-cooked career.
Speaking of fully cooked, Von Miller has already had a Hall of Fame career and is looking to build on his peak. He’s been in the top two for Defensive Player of the Year twice, losing by one vote to Khalil Mack in 2016. He currently has 123.5 sacks on his career. His pace last season with the Buffalo Bills was his best in a long time before he got hurt. He had eight sacks in 11 games, which would be 13.5 over 17 games.
Miller is a three-time All-Pro, a four-time second-team All-Pro, a seven-time Pro Bowler, and a Rookie of the Year. He was on the 2010s All-Decade Team, and he finished Super Bowl 50 as the game’s MVP. That game against Cam Newton and the Panthers was amazing. He forced two fumbles, including one that turned into a Broncos touchdown. Another fumble ended their possible game-winning drive. Adding another Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams is just icing on his Hall of Fame cake.
Miller is coming back from injury, but even if it goes swimmingly, his career is in its twilight. Even though he’s just 34 years old, the end is near. When he decides to hang up his cleats, a golden jacket will be waiting for him the second he qualifies.