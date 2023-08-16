One player from each NFL team that could make Pro Football Hall of Fame
By Nick Villano
Carolina Panthers – Brian Burns
One thing we have to give credit to the NFL Hall of Fame for is they give the best players the red carpet treatment no matter their situation. Joe Thomas is a first-ballot Hall of Famer despite playing on some of the most dreadful teams of this era. Brian Burns looks to be in the same vein as Thomas.
Burns has been getting better every single season. He had his best year last season, with 12.5 sacks and 12.5 stuffs. He is getting behind the line of scrimmage and putting people in the dirt. That’s going to get him a lot of attention.
This is still very early to make this claim, but Burns is in the first year of his prime. If he can stay above 10 sacks for the next five seasons, the voters will give that a ton of credence. He has to do it, which means staying consistent and, possibly more importantly, staying healthy. Can Burns do that on this Panthers team?
Just a few weeks ago, Burns was trying to push his way out of Carolina. Something changed, and now he’s back in camp. If they found a long-term fix to his issues, then it would be best for all sides. It will look better for Burns’ Hall of Fame case if he sticks with Carolina and becomes a superstar. We have a long way to go.