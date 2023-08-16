One player from each NFL team that could make Pro Football Hall of Fame
By Nick Villano
Chicago Bears – Justin Fields
This is by far the biggest reach of all the claims on this list. Justin Fields has been great as a running quarterback. His season was historic from that standpoint. He had more rushing yards last season than Michael Vick ever had. Only Lamar Jackson’s MVP season was more prolific than Fields. That season was amazing from a rushing standpoint, but it was pretty horrific from a passing standpoint.
Fields is the pick because there really isn’t any other pick better on the Chicago Bears. Maybe there’s an outside chance that Eddie Jackson or D.J. Moore has an insane second half of their career, but Fields’ unique talents will have voters understanding his impact on the game.
Imagine if Fields learns how to throw even at a top-20 level. He would be like Vick during that one season on the Eagles. He could win the MVP. Teams won’t be able to stop him. Fields will be a gameplan nightmare.
The Bears added a lot of pieces around Fields to make him better. Wide receivers, tight ends, and offensive linemen additions will make this easier for the Bears QB. We still have no idea what Fields’ ceiling is going to be. Will he be a great QB, or will he lose his job in 12 months? Either can conceivably happen. It’s weird to talk about a Hall of Fame QB who might not be a starting quarterback in one year’s time, but that’s what we’re looking at with the Bears.