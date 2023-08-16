One player from each NFL team that could make Pro Football Hall of Fame
By Nick Villano
Cincinnati Bengals – Ja’Marr Chase
This one is tough since we’re leaving Joe Burrow off the list, but Ja’Marr Chase is a special, special talent. This is exactly what the Hall of Fame is here to celebrate. Chase is early in his career, but he already has a long list of big plays as the Cincinnati Bengals are now one of the most prolific offenses in the league.
Chase has a long way before he really is considered for this honor. He is just in year two of his career. In year one, he had more than 1,700 yards and 13 touchdowns. Despite missing five games last season, he still had more than 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns. Chase is producing at an incredible level, and that isn’t going to stop.
Chase’s age is going to help him stay in his prime for longer than the normal receiver. He joined the league at 21 years old, so he is still 23. Theoretically, his prime could last another seven or eight years. If he gets between 1,200 and 1,700 yards from now until 2030, he will be a Hall of Famer.
This is an era of great wide receivers. This reminds us of the 90s when Jerry Rice, Michael Irvin, Terrell Owens, Cris Carter, and Tim Brown ran the league. Eleven Hall-of-Fame wide receivers played in the 90s. This could be an era similar to that where there are a ton of wide receivers who make the Hall of Fame. Chase would absolutely be one of them.