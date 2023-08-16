One player from each NFL team that could make Pro Football Hall of Fame
By Nick Villano
Cleveland Browns – Myles Garrett
The Cleveland Browns have some interesting players. Deshaun Watson looked like he was on the way to a Hall before he was accused of heinous things. Now, his on-field play isn’t even close on top of the allegations he faced. Amari Cooper was really good for a while, but he never reached Hall potential. Nick Chubb has been great but… you know… running backs.
Myles Garrett is the closest we have to Hall of Fame potential on this roster. He has been a superstar at a premium position. He has back-to-back 16-sack seasons. He’s already at 74.5 sacks in his career.
If he has another 16-sack season, which isn’t asking much, he will break 90 and find himself at 87th all-time in career sacks. If he stays on this pace, he’d have 149 sacks over a 12-year career. That would put him eighth all-time ahead of Lawrence Taylor and Michael Strahan.
Garrett could easily keep this pace. He’s actually dealt with some injuries, so he could do even better than this pace. We don’t see him competing for Bruce Smith’s record, but he could easily get into the top five (159.5 sacks from Julius Peppers).
The Browns are still celebrating Joe Thomas’ introduction. There will be celebrations all season long. Garrett will see how Thomas is treated and what could be coming his way. This is someone with an insane pedigree (former first-overall pick, two-time All-Pro, constantly on highlight reels) who has the stats to back it up. Garrett could easily make the Hall when it’s all said and done.