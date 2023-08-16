One player from each NFL team that could make Pro Football Hall of Fame
By Nick Villano
Dallas Cowboys – Micah Parsons
There are a few teams on this list where the option is obvious, and the Dallas Cowboys are one of those teams. Micah Parsons is a generational talent at the linebacker position. Nobody can touch him in terms of impact from that level. He is the best in the league, and that is what the Hall of Fame is looking for.
The Cowboys were lucky they were able to pick where they did during a pandemic year. Micah Parsons sat out his last season with Penn State, and he fell to 12th overall. If he came off his last season, he would easily be a top-ten pick. His talent showed immediately, winning Defensive Rookie of the Year.
Parsons only has two years under his belt, but he’s been an All-Pro in both seasons. He’s done everything incredibly well, with 26.5 sacks over those first two seasons, 149 combined tackles, six forced fumbles, three recoveries, and six deflected passes. He’s doing all this from the middle linebacker position, something that isn’t as prevalent in today’s NFL.
There’s debate whether Parsons is moving to defensive end this season, but it’s pretty clear the Cowboys will make it more of a priority to get Parsons in the backfield. That will pad his stats throughout his career. It’s very early, but Parsons is well on his way to a Hall-of-Fame career.