NFL Rumors: Brock Purdy panic, Gronk un-retiring, Raiders on the mend

NFL Rumors: Raiders get Davante Adams back, Tyree Wilson off PUP list, among other injury returns
It’s felt like every single day of Las Vegas Raiders training camp has come with bad news about the Silver and Black. Though there thankfully haven’t been too many of the ultra-serious variety, injuries have been piling up for Josh McDaniels’ team throughout the offseason.
Thankfully, there is finally some good news trickling in out of the infirmary for the Raiders.
On Wednesday, star wide receiver Davante Adams, who the team acquired via a trade with the Packers last offseason, returned to joint practice with the 49ers alongside slot-man Hunter Renfrow and rookie tight end Michael Mayer, expected to be the first-string of pass-catchers in the Vegas offense.
Adams went down with a leg injury last week with a scare for every Raiders fan who saw how heavily he was relied upon in the offense last season. Returning in about a week is a great sign that it’s nothing to truly worry about, though. McDaniels furthered that, calling his WR1 “ready to roll” as he returned.
Perhaps more crucially, ESPN’s Adam Schefter also reported that Raiders first-round pick Tyree Wilson was activated off of the NFI list, clearing him for practice on Wednesday.
Wilson’s college career at Texas Tech ended when he suffered a broken foot that required extensive recovery and multiple procedures to insert and remove hardware. Getting him cleared and on the field in practice is huge, though the plan is to ease him into action.
Even still, if the Raiders are going to have any chance of exceeding low expectations this season, they need to be at full-strength, particularly with a first-round talent like Wilson or a future Hall of Famer in Adams. Subsequently, getting this group on the field together for the first time is a good sight to see for fans.