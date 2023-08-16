NFL Rumors: Davante Adams recovery, Jameson Williams injury, Rodgers problem
By Scott Rogust
NFL rumors: Davante Adams’ recovery from minor leg injury
The Las Vegas Raiders have to prove a lot of people wrong this season. After all, they released quarterback Derek Carr, traded tight end Darren Waller to the New York Giants, and watched the AFC West only get tougher. Even so, the Raiders still had wide receiver Davante Adams on the roster, so there was that.
In the past week, Adams had to leave a joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers due to a right leg injury. Head coach Josh McDaniels downplayed the injury, saying that it wasn’t “crazy serious.” So, that had fans wondering how much time he would miss in the preseason, and if it would result in any missed time for the start of the year.
On Wednesday, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Adams is progressing from his minor right leg injury and is “trending in the right direction.” Fowler notes that Adams should be on the practice field soon, but that it all depends on how the Raiders want to manage his return.
This is certainly promising news for Raiders fans. Given that two more preseason games are remaining, they will be wondering if the star wide receiver will make play some snaps, or if he will wait for the regular season.
In his first year with the Raiders (17 games), Adams recorded 100 receptions for 1,516 yards and a league-high 14 touchdowns on 180 targets.