NFL Rumors: Davante Adams recovery, Jameson Williams injury, Rodgers problem
By Scott Rogust
NFL rumors: Lions WR Jameson Williams leaves practice with injury
The Detroit Lions are the favorites to win the NFC North this upcoming season now that Aaron Rodgers is no longer the quarterback for the Green Bay Packers. After all, the Lions did eliminate the Packers from playoff contention in the final game of the regular season, which then led to Aaron Rodgers requesting a trade to the New York Jets.
But this offseason, the wide receiving corps took a hit due to violations of the gambling policy. Second-year receiver Jameson Williams was among them, as he was suspended for the first six games of the season. So, Williams’ chance to play football before his return from suspension is in the preseason.
On Wednesday, Williams had to leave practice early after grabbing at his right hamstring while running a route. The wide receiver eventually went to the locker room.
To make matters worse, top wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown also had to leave practice due to an injury.
Williams had already missed the start of training camp after suffering a leg injury in practice.
The wide receiver from Alabama is expected to be a difference-maker in the passing game, given his insane speed that he exhibited while playing for the Alabama Crimson Tide. But, he suffered a torn ACL in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game, which sidelined him for most of his rookie season.
Williams did play in Detroit’s preseason opener against the New York Giants. While being targeted seven times, Williams caught just two of them 18 yards. The wide receiver also dropped a would-be touchdown on a deep route.
It will be interesting to see if this hamstring ailment is going to keep Williams out of Detroit’s preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, Aug. 19.
UPDATE (Aug. 17): According to ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter, Williams has suffered a hamstring injury that will likely sideline him for the rest of the preseason.