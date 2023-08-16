NFL Rumors: Davante Adams recovery, Jameson Williams injury, Rodgers problem
By Scott Rogust
NFL rumors: Aaron Rodgers, Jets have a big offensive line problem
The New York Jets were realistically a quarterback away from making the playoffs last year. So, they decided to trade for quarterback Aaron Rodgers to help bring the franchise their second Super Bowl title. The team did bring in help, signing wide receivers Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman, and Randall Cobb and running back Dalvin Cook.
New York looks like a stacked team on paper. While that’s all well and good, there is one concerning issue the Jets need to find some solutions to — the offensive line.
SNY’s Connor Hughes noted that during drive-the-field drills on Wednesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sacked Rodgers three times on seven dropbacks. On the day, Hughes said that there were “six obvious” sacks during team drills all of Wednesday.
Despite the poor reviews coming out of practice on Wednesday, Rodgers told reporters that he feels the offensive line competed a lot better than they did last week when practicing with the Carolina Panthers. Rodgers did bring up that he would like to see more continuity along the offensive line.
The offensive line is a major area of concern for the Jets. That was highlighted during Episode 2 of HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” where head coach Robert Saleh called out his offensive linemen for their performance in a joint practice with the Panthers. While criticizing their showing, Saleh dropped a ton of swear words and noted that even with Rodgers, Cook, and Garrett Wilson, the offense can’t succeed if the linemen are not doing their jobs.
"“Offense? Guys, it was our first f*****g opportunity to change the stink that’s been in this organization for a very long time on the offensive side of the ball,” said Saleh, h/t The Big Lead. You can have a Hall of Fame quarterback. You can have two $10 million-plus receivers. You can have a reigning offensive rookie of the year. You can have all kinds of skill in the running back room. None of it f*****g matters until the big boys up front change who the f**k we are.”"
Considering the Jets are playing in a very tough AFC East division with the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, and New England Patriots, the offensive line is going to need to improve. After all, giving Rodgers time in the pocket to work some magic on the gridiron would be extremely beneficial.