NFL Rumors: Jets protected from Dalvin Cook suspension with contract
By Kristen Wong
The Jets structured Dalvin Cook’s contract in a smart way that protects them if Cook gets hit with a suspension in 2023.
The Jets’ Dalvin Cook deal has divided fans this offseason. Conceptually, adding a veteran back like Cook fortifies New York’s ball-carrying depth, but did the Jets sign him for too much?
The jury is still out on that answer. Aside from the overall value of the Cook deal, the Jets did make a wise move in structuring his deal such that New York wouldn’t be financially impacted if Cook were to be suspended by the NFL this season.
Cook, who has a pending domestic violence lawsuit against him, could be suspended for an unknown number of games in 2023 if the league decides he violated the personal conduct policy.
Knowing this, the Jets tied a total of $5.92 million (of the $7 million base) to Cook not being on the reserve/ suspended list, according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio.
Florio writes:
"This means that, if Cook should be suspended during the season, the Jets will avoid not only his weekly base salary ($60,000) but another $348,235.30 per week. That’s a total of $408,235.30 that the Jets will save during each week of any potential suspension."
Jets protect themselves from potential Dalvin Cook suspension
Cook’s total deal is worth up to $8.6 million, including incentives. He can only reach that number if he is on the active roster every week of the regular season, he records 1,250 rushing yards and 1,500 total scrimmage yards, and if the Jets win the Super Bowl.
The financial specifics get a little tricky, but the upshot is that the Jets have protected themselves from overpaying on Cook should Cook be suspended for any part of the upcoming season.
In Cook’s pending civil lawsuit, there are no criminal chargers. Cook has since sued back claiming defamation and also tried to settle earlier this offseason.
The former Vikings back is still recovering from shoulder surgery and will likely miss a handful of practices, so Jets fans will have to wait for his preseason debut.
In the meantime, fans can sleep well knowing the Jets structured Cook’s contract in a savvy way to give themselves extra financial protection. Plus, if Cook has to miss any time, the Jets still have stalwarts Breece Hall and Michael Carter to run their way into the championship this year.