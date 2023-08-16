Packers Rumors: JJ-Jaire Alexander battle, QB stock plummeting, Romo on Love
If there’s one thing that Tony Romo knows about (other than yelling Jim Nantz’s name at an octave few people on the planet can reach), it’s about making way for a new franchise quarterback.
During his career with the Dallas Cowboys, Romo replaced an injured Drew Bledsoe and then never looked back as the starting quarterback. He was then on the other side of that when he was injured in preseason action, paving the way for then-rookie Dak Prescott to take over and also not look back. So when it comes to the Green Bay Packers transitioning from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love, he knows a thing or two about that.
Romo was golfing in Wisconsin recently and was asked about what to expect from Love and the Packers as they make this massive change at quarterback by Lance Allan of TMJ4 in Milwaukee. Though he didn’t answer the question directly, he did drop some major hints talking about the transition from Brett Favre to Rodgers.
"“I think Aaron learned more than people realized from Favre,” Romo said. “And when I say that? I mean from his mechanics. If you ever watched Aaron coming out of college? You know, Aaron came in from Cal and he had the ball up here. And you know, he was what I call just an up-and-down thrower a little bit. And then you saw Favre rotational, boom moving back. And then as you saw Aaron come into year 3, 4, 5? He started to switch and started to get just, choo!”"
Other than trying to figure out what “choo!” is, there are some implications here.
Like Rodgers, Love sat for several seasons learning behind a future Hall of Fame starter. That can be exceptionally valuable, as Romo noted, and we could see the results mirror that with Love, especially as he gets more experience leading the offense.
So while it might not have been a direct endorsement of Love from Romo, it definitely points to him being optimistic about the new Packers franchise quarterback.