Packers Rumors: JJ-Jaire Alexander battle, QB stock plummeting, Romo on Love

Packers Rumors: Alex McGough looking well out of QB competition
As Packers training camp first got underway, there were three quarterbacks on the roster. Jordan Love was the obvious one, but also veteran backup Danny Etling, rookie fifth-rounder Sean Clifford out of Penn State, and a late-offseason signing, reigning USFL MVP Alex McGough.
Etling was cut not too long after camp began, though, leaving fans in Green Bay wondering how the depth chart would shake out behind Love. Would it be the former seventh-round pick with ample experience (and success) in the USFL or a rookie who many believed was overdrafted by the franchise given his raw talent as a passer.
Somehow, it seems like the latter, at least based on the first preseason game.
Freddie Boston of Lombardi Ave. broke down a number of Packers players whose stock is falling and listed McGough as the top option, highlighting the preseason outing in particularly. The former USFL star only dropped back for one pass, which resulted in a sack-fumble. Meanwhile, Clifford played almost the entirety of the game after Love opened the contest.
Now, could this be a case of wanting to see the rookie with no experience and how he performed? Absolutely. But it doesn’t help McGough’s case that Clifford, despite two turnovers, at least one of which might’ve been on Tucker Kraft not hauling in a pass he should’ve caught, performed quite well.
We’ll certainly get more clarity as we get closer to Week 1, but it’s starting to look more like the Packers will roll with Love and Clifford — and the McGough will be left out in the cold.