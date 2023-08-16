Packers Rumors: JJ-Jaire Alexander battle, QB stock plummeting, Romo on Love
Packers Rumors: Justin Jefferson reignites rivalry with Jaire Alexander
Whenever you have two players at the top of their respective positions matching up in the division on separate sides of the ball, there is always bound to be a bit of bad blood. Between Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander and Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson, though, it’s really starting to boil over, even more so than last season.
For those unaware, Jefferson torched Green Bay in the first meeting between the NFC North rivals, catching nine balls for a ridiculous 184 yards and two touchdowns. In the second meeting, though, the Packers put the clamps on Jefferson to the tune of one catch for six yards — complete with a bit of taunting from Alexander (spiritually, not in the penalized sense). Alexander went on to call the first game from Jefferson a “fluke”.
That could’ve been the end of it to a degree, but Jefferson was recently interviewed by Zach Aldridge of CBS Sports and addressed the situation, indicating that the only fluke was getting shut down like that as the Packers changed their entire defensive approach (h/t Bring Me the Sports)
"“It’s just him talking,” Jefferson said. “Nobody’s really worried about him. They had their intentions to really take me out of the game. Everything about that day was to take me out the game, to not let me touch the ball, to do things to really take me out my game. At that point in the season we already had solidified in the playoffs, we had already won the division. I didn’t even play the whole game. But you can’t call a 180-yarder a fluke, that’s something that’s not a fluke. You just can’t walk up on 180 yards in the NFL, especially being one of the top players. They played totally different the second time. They did not even play man the second time at all. So that statement of him playing man and beating me up all game is very not true and if you see the film you can see it.”"
Now, not only is Jefferson addressing that Green Bay changed its gameplan, but also claiming that Alexander didn’t shut him down singlehandedly as the Packers didn’t man-up on the Vikings star.
Suffice it to say, there might be some words and perhaps some physicality exchanged when these two meet up again to continue the burgeoning rivalry. The two teams meet for the first time in Week 8 on Sunday, Oct. 29.