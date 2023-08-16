Patriots Ezekiel Elliott welcome tweet feeds into fans worst fears
By Mark Powell
The New England Patriots welcomed Ezekiel Elliott to the organization on social media, and it didn’t help the perception of his phantom weight gain.
Ezekiel Elliott is 225 pounds. There’s nothing wrong with that. It’s his playing weight.
Yet, he showed up to New England Patriots camp with what appeared to be a hoodie under his pads. Once again, there’s nothing wrong with that.
However, it quite literally fed into the perception that Elliott showed up to camp a little above his playing weight. Patriots fans (and NFL haters in general) had a little too much fun with that fact. New England’s social media account only added to that buzz with their welcome tweet.
Let Zeke eat, but maybe not too much.
Elliott’s never really had a weight problem, and he surely wouldn’t let it impact his play on the field. Once again, this is about public perception, not reality. Elliott doesn’t have a weight problem.
How much does Ezekiel Elliott weigh?
Elliott weighs 225 pounds, per the Patriots official team website. He underwent a physical when he signed with the team. With the Cowboys, there was some talk about Zeke coming to camp overweight, but that chatter quickly dissipated when he hit the practice field. Elliott has a playing weight, and he will fulfill the expectations the Pats have for him, one way or another.
What are the Patriots plans with Ezekiel Elliott?
The Patriots plan on using Elliott as a goal line back, and for short-yardage situations. He’ll split carries with Rhamondre Stevenson, a tandem that should quickly become one of the best duos in the NFL. Bill Belichick revealed on Tuesday that he’d already spoken with Elliott, detailing his role in the offense:
“I spent time with him last night and on the trip to [go over] terminology and plays and protections, things like that,” Belichick said. “We’ll work him in there when he’s ready and see how that goes.”
Elliott was a solid flyer signing by the Pats, and given his limited contract, should live up to the billing.