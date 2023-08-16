Red Sox legend throws shade, but feels bad for Yankees fans
By Scott Rogust
A legendary Boston Red Sox pitcher couldn’t help but press how sorry he feels for the New York Yankees during their disastrous season.
The New York Yankees are having a historic season but for all of the wrong reasons. Everything that could go wrong, has gone wrong for the Bronx Bombers. Sure, they have had their fair share of injuries, but so do the other 29 teams during a baseball season. But with their lack of hitting and an everyday left fielder has severely hamstrung the Yankees. That was highlighted in a 5-0 loss to the Atlanta Braves last night, in which the Yankees put up just one hit. To make matters that much worse, the Yankees had more errors with two.
During the TBS broadcast, former Boston Red Sox pitcher and Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez shared his thoughts on the Yankees. Martinez said earlier this season, the Yanks were like the bulldog picking on a chihuahua. Now, he says New York is the chihuahua.
"“I remember watching the Yankees earlier in the season and when they were going well, they looked so confident,” said Martinez. “It was like watching a bulldog beat up on a chihuahua when they were playing those teams. And now, they look like the chihuahuas to any other team, especially a good team like the Atlanta Braves. It looks like no match.”"
Pedro Martinez compares Yankees to ‘chihuahuas’ after brutal loss to Braves
Yanks fans may not appreciate the words coming from Martinez, who had become a villain of the team during their rivalry against the Red Sox in the early 2000s. But, from how NYY have played this season, there’s no denying that they look inferior against teams like the Braves.
Entering the game, the Yankees started a struggling Luis Severino, who tends to get shelled in the first inning. While he did give up three runs in the first on a home run by Marcell Ozuna, Severino looked better as compared to his previous starts. But, as mentioned earlier, the Yankees could only muster one hit the entire game.
Now, the Yankees are 60-60 on the year. This is the latest the team has been .500 in a season since 1995, where they were also at 60-60 at the 120-game mark. That’s the year when the Yankees finished 79-65-1 and were eliminated in the Division Series against the Seattle Mariners.
This is yet another lost series for the Yankees. The last time they won a series was when they swept the Kansas City Royals (July 21-23).
The Yankees’ playoff chances are declining with every loss. They are 6.5 games back of the Toronto Blue Jays for the final AL Wild Card spot, with the Mariners and Red Sox sitting ahead of them. According to Fangraphs, the Yankees have just a 3.0 percent chance of making the playoffs. On Tuesday, ahead of their game against the Braves, their odds were at 5.1 percent.
While there is still over a month left in the season, any chance of a rebound for the Yankees looks minuscule. They have played poorly for the better part of two months, and have not shown they are capable of turning things around.