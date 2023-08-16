Ronnie 2K discusses the 2K ratings process, NBA 2K24 and predictions for the 2023-24 season
By Peter Dewey
NBA 2K24, the premier NBA video game, is set to release on Sept. 8, 2023, and the game has already started releasing some of the overalls for the top players in the league.
This month, the top 12 players in the game had their overalls revealed as well as several rookies, including No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama (84 overall).
Here’s a look at the top 12 players in the ratings in the 2024 edition of the game:
- Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets: 98
- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks: 96
- Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors: 96
- Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns: 96
- Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers: 96
- LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers: 96
- Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat: 95
- Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks: 95
- Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics: 95
- Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns: 94
- Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers: 94
- Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers: 94
Those aren’t the ratings that have been revealed, but obviously there is a lot of discourse – especially on the internet – about whether a player has been overvalued or undervalued.
Last week, I spoke to Ronnie Singh – better known as Ronnie 2K – the Head of Lifestyle and Content Marketing for 2K. We discussed how the ratings are created, as well as some predictions for the upcoming NBA season.
How does 2K create the ratings for NBA 2K24?
Rating every single NBA and WNBA player isn’t easy, but there is a very concrete formula used by 2K to make sure that the ratings are done correctly every season.
It’s a lengthy process, which Ronnie 2K admitted – especially when it comes to the rookie class.
“It definitely is,” Singh said. “Especially for the rookies where you don’t have a lot of sample size between Summer League games and playing a different level of competition in college.
“We base it on a formula. We have a great team that works on this. A lot of it starts with that. There’s a lot of mini attributes – both physical and kind of mental it divises. It puts in a formula and spits out a number. I always say, ‘These players have a lot more control over the ratings than I do.’ How they play is really going to benefit the rating that they have.”
Who are the top rated players in NBA 2K24?
In the ratings for NBA 2K24, Denver Nuggets superstar and reigning NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic stands out above the rest of the pack.
Jokic is a 98 overall, while the next closest players all sit at 96 overall – including reigning league MVP Joel Embiid. It just goes to show how great Jokic is, as he’s won two league MVP awards in the last three seasons.
“Obviously Jokic being two spots above that huge crop at 96,” Singh said. “Obviously his game and taking it to another level and bringing home the ring speaks for itself. He is head and shoulders – literally two points above – everybody else in the league.”
Ronnie 2K explained how the league is really seeing such an influx of star talent that there are a ton of players in the mid-90s, maybe more than ever before.
It just goes to show how the best of the best in the NBA are so close together, and it’s really an interesting aspect in the game to have so many players at 96 overall entering the 2023-24 season.
Jimmy Butler, who fell just short of that at 95 overall, was a subject of a lot of criticism for his rating on social media. Butler led the Miami Heat to the NBA Finals as a No. 8 seed last season, and Singh believes he deserved to reach the 95 overall level.
“He is a one man crew,” Singh said. “Obviously he’s got great teammates, but he really stood out in the playoffs. That sample size of games there really made an argument for Jimmy Buckets. Really interested to see him at 95, and that really got the media talking.”
Revealing the ratings of several key rookies in the 2023 Draft Class
Some of the top rookies in the 2023 NBA Draft Class had their ratings revealed by 2K, and many sat down with Ronnie 2K himself to see their ratings come out.
Here’s a list of some of the rookie ratings that have already been revealed:
- Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs: 84
- Brandon Miller, Charlotte Hornets: 78
- Scoot Henderson, Portland Trail Blazers: 78
- Jarace Walker, Indiana Pacers: 74
- Bilal Coulibaly, Washington Wizards: 73
- Taylor Hendricks, Utah Jazz: 73
- Keyonte George, Utah Jazz: 72
- Brandin Podziemski, Golden State Warriors: 71
For fans looking for more ratings, the NBA 2K Twitter account has shared even more players in recent days, which certainly draws up excitement for the game’s release.
“I think it’s been a few years since we had our new ratings system which is historical all time,” Singh said. “So, these rookies have kind of seen other rookies from year’s past and what that range is usually at.
“So, there weren’t a lot of like big surprises.”
The rookie ratings usually fall in the 70s, especially now that the ratings system takes into account all-time players since adding historical players to the game a few years ago. Singh explained that Victor Wembanyama is one of the highest-rated rookies ever because of his immense skill set at his size.
“Now, ratings are about your all-time, like against everybody that’s ever played basketball, right?” Singh said. “And so, back in 2K1, Kenyon Martin was an 86. That was 22 years ago. Obviously, the formula’s changed very dramatically since then, so the ‘modern era’ of 2K ratings, Victor is by far the highest [rookie].”
Ronnie 2K shares a dark horse pick for NBA Rookie of the Year
While Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson, Brandon Miller and others highlight this year’s rookie class. Ronnie 2K was quick to mention someone else who will be in the conversation for the league’s Rookie of the Year award in the 2023-24 season:
Oklahoma City Thunder big man Chet Holmgren.
Since he missed the entire 2022-23 season, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft is eligible to win Rookie of the Year this season.
Holmgren is currently second in the odds to win Rookie of the Year behind Wembanyama, who is the odds on favorite at -115.
Ronnie 2K shares 2023-24 season predictions
I also asked Ronnie for some of his other predictions for the 2023-24 season…
NBA Finals
- Boston Celtics vs. Phoenix Suns – Phoenix wins
MVP
“If I had to bet on it, I’d say that Giannis [Antetokounmpo] will win the MVP,” Ronnie said.
For more of his predictions for the season, watch the full video on Youtube!
What to look for in NBA 2K24
The late Kobe Bryant will be on the cover of NBA 2K24, which is a special tribute for this upcoming season.
Ronnie 2K shared a few more things to look forward to in this year’s version of the game, including cross play between different consoles.
“Crossplay is going to be so cool, especially when it comes to the competitive landscape,” Singh said. “We waited to do it right and bring it to all of our modes.”
Crossplay will be available in the City, Pro-Am and more in NBA 2K24.
2K also recently shared its gameplay trailer on Tuesday, another glimpse into what the game will look like this year.
To watch the full Ronnie 2K interview, check out the Youtube link above!
