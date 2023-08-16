Steelers Rumors: Broderick Jones concern, possible Pittsburgh reunion, RB competition
By Mark Powell
Steelers Rumors: Does a James Washington reunion make sense?
Pittsburgh drafted James Washington in the same class as Mason Rudolph. Consider those two Kevin Colbert selections that just didn’t work out.
While Colbert’s regime was largely successful at identifying skill position talent, especially in the middle rounds, Washington was one of a select few who failed to reach expectations. Since his days in Pittsburgh, Washington has spent time with three NFL teams — the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, and New Orleans Saints. He was released by the Saints on Tuesday to make room for running back Darrel Williams.
Washington signed on with Dallas after spending four seasons with the Steelers, expecting a jolt in his numbers with a new team in 2021. Sadly, the Oklahoma State product broke his foot and didn’t return to action until Week 14. The Cowboys eventually replaced him with TY Hilton and never really looked back.
The former OK State Cowboy’s tenure in the Steel City ended on rocky terms, as he requested a trade prior to the 2021 season. When that request wasn’t granted, he played out the year and left in free agency. Considering the Steelers stacked wide receiver room, there’s no real place on the roster for a veteran like Washington unless he’s willing to battle for fourth or fifth-team reps. And given his history with the front office, that seems even more unlikely.