Steelers Rumors: Broderick Jones concern, possible Pittsburgh reunion, RB competition

By Mark Powell

Jul 27, 2023; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) works against offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) in drills during training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports /
TUCSON, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 25: Running back Xazavian Valladay #1 of the Arizona State Sun Devils scores a four-yard rushing touchdown against the Arizona Wildcats during the first half of the NCAAF game at Arizona Stadium on November 25, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona. This year’s game is the 96th annual Territorial Cup match between Arizona rival schools. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) /

Steelers Rumors: Could latest RB signing battle for a roster spot?

Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren are safely the starting and backup running back on the Steelers roster. Harris ended last season on a tear, and Warren was the perfect compliment to him all season long. Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Matt Canada hopes to run early and often in 2023, replicating the approach that nearly led them to the playoffs.

Early this week, Pittsburgh added Arizona State product Xazavian Valladay to the running back mix. It’s unclear exactly what that says about the current depth chart, but there are plenty of questions behind Harris and Warren as to which players deserve playing time. Perhaps Valladay, one of the best pure athletes in Steelers camp, can make that conversation more interesting.

“It’s football. I’ve been doing it since I was a little kid. The only difference is it’s a more competitive level,” Valladay told All Steelers. “So just being able to show that and continue to sharpen my skills. I have the coaches here to help me enhance my abilities, and everything will take care of itself on the game field.”

For now, Valladay would slide somewhere behind Anthony McFarland, who has earned the No. 3 spot so far this preseason, playing well in the opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Valladay has to make a quick impression on the Steelers coaching staff if he wants to make the 53-man roster. There are only two preseason games remaining. However, it was a relative surprise that he wasn’t selected in the draft to begin with, as he’s explosive when his feet touch turf. Perhaps a spot on the practice squad awaits.

