Steelers Rumors: Broderick Jones concern, possible Pittsburgh reunion, RB competition
By Mark Powell
Steelers Rumors: Could latest RB signing battle for a roster spot?
Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren are safely the starting and backup running back on the Steelers roster. Harris ended last season on a tear, and Warren was the perfect compliment to him all season long. Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Matt Canada hopes to run early and often in 2023, replicating the approach that nearly led them to the playoffs.
Early this week, Pittsburgh added Arizona State product Xazavian Valladay to the running back mix. It’s unclear exactly what that says about the current depth chart, but there are plenty of questions behind Harris and Warren as to which players deserve playing time. Perhaps Valladay, one of the best pure athletes in Steelers camp, can make that conversation more interesting.
“It’s football. I’ve been doing it since I was a little kid. The only difference is it’s a more competitive level,” Valladay told All Steelers. “So just being able to show that and continue to sharpen my skills. I have the coaches here to help me enhance my abilities, and everything will take care of itself on the game field.”
For now, Valladay would slide somewhere behind Anthony McFarland, who has earned the No. 3 spot so far this preseason, playing well in the opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Valladay has to make a quick impression on the Steelers coaching staff if he wants to make the 53-man roster. There are only two preseason games remaining. However, it was a relative surprise that he wasn’t selected in the draft to begin with, as he’s explosive when his feet touch turf. Perhaps a spot on the practice squad awaits.