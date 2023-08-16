Steelers Rumors: Broderick Jones concern, possible Pittsburgh reunion, RB competition
By Mark Powell
Steelers Rumors: Should fans be concerned about Broderick Jones?
Training camp hasn’t gone according to plan for first-round selection Broderick Jones, who is taking things slow and sitting behind starting left tackle Dan Moore Jr. While fans in Pittsburgh aren’t always patient with their first-round picks, they would be wise not to get on Jones too soon. Just because he started for the National Champion Georgia Bulldogs doesn’t mean there won’t be a learning curve.
As for Jones himself, he’s trusting the process.
“Me and Dan don’t even look at it as a battle,” Jones said, via The Associated Press. “We just look at it as trying to get better each and every day between me and him.”
Per Jones, this was all part of his process. He didn’t expect to be a starter from Day 1. Instead, he’d rather get used to the environment, learning the offense the right way, and eventually thrive when he’s called upon. The Steelers know that Jones’s time will come. And given the importance of his job — protecting Pickett’s blind side — it’s important that the coaching staff remains patient.
“I feel like it’s an asset for me just to sit back and watch somebody, you know, who’s older, who’s done it for years,” Jones said. “So just being able to sit back, watch what works for him, what doesn’t, you know, try to implement those small things into my game, you know, I feel like that’s a plus.”
When Jones finally does earn his reps, Moore Jr. can switch over to the other side of the offensive line. For now, though, he’ll be asked to protect Pickett’s blind side the best he can.