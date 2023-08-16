TCU football 2023 preview: Record prediction, breakout candidates, bowl game
By Andrew Tineo
TCU Football: Game-by-game and record predictions, bowl game prediction
The Horned Frogs are turning a completely different page, from a roster and schematic standpoint in 2023. New leadership on the field, key starters and positions that may not be up to snuff from 2022.
They begin with a future conference opponent in Deion Sanders’ Colorado team is welcomed to Fort Worth after TCU pulled away late against the Buffaloes.
Although the Horned Frogs leave the state just once in the first seven games, the two road games won’t be cakewalks. They are Houston’s first home game in the league and playing in Ames, IA can be polarizing, regardless of the program’s trajectory since 2020.
TCU will be put to the test in the back half of the season with road trips to Manhattan, Lubbock and Norman.
- Vs. Colorado – Win
- Vs. Nicholls – Win
- At. Houston – Win
- Vs. SMU – Win
- Vs. West Virginia – Win
- At. Iowa State – Loss
- Vs. BYU – Win
- At. Kansas State – Loss
- At. Texas Tech – Win
- Vs. Texas – Loss
- Vs. Baylor – Win
- At. Oklahoma – Loss
- Final Record: 8-4 (5-4)
- Bowl game prediction: Liberty Bowl vs. Ole Miss