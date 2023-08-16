3 Yankees who should be fired after falling under .500
Yankees who should be fired, No. 2: Aaron Boone
To put it bluntly, Aaron Boone‘s seat has been scorching hot for months now, or at least it should be.
Whether it’s been mismanaging the likes of Isiah Kiner-Falefa early in the season, botching how to handle the rotation or young arms, throwing Anthony Volpe to the wolves, or a litany of instances just from this season alone, Boone hasn’t even performed like a competent Assistant to the Regional Manager, much less as a competent manager.
Sure, he’s tried to say the right things about belief in this team and demanding more from his players. But at a certain point, those are just words when the results aren’t there.
Admittedly, you do have to feel a bit sorry for Boone being put in this situation. The Yankees roster was not constructed in a way to win consistently or compete for a World Series, nor was it notably improved to help that at the trade deadline. That’s not his fault (we’re getting to that). At the same time, though, going under .500 this late in the season with the talent New York does have is simply unacceptable.
Unfortunately for Yankees fans, as recently as the end of July, SNY’s Andy Martino reported that the organization does not plan to fire Boone at the end of this season, even if the club doesn’t make it into the playoffs. But this isn’t about “will they be fired”, it’s about “who should be fired”. And given the job that Boone has done, it’s hard to mount a compelling argument against why he should be out of a job after the 2023 season.