3 Yankees who should be fired after falling under .500
Yankees who should be fired, No. 1: Brian Cashman
I’m just going to tap the sign above this for a second.
For all of the faults of Aaron Boone, Brian Cashman put him in an untenable situation. The pursuit of Aaron Judge and keeping him on the Yankees was obviously the right move for the pinstripes — the problem was that it seemingly came at the cost of making enough meaningful additions to keep New York as a contender.
Granted, there has been plenty of bad luck for this team, whether that’s been the injuries with Frankie Montas (acquired at the 2022 trade deadline) or Carlos Rodon. But there have been so many “unfortunate” outcomes with the team that it’s hard to not start thinking that Cashman is the root of the problem and something is wrong with the decision-making process, which yields the unfortunate results.
Fans have already gotten full-throated behind firing Cashman, who has also reportedly been deemed as safe for the 2024 season no matter how this year ends up for the Yankees. With the growing calls for his job, though, that may be a more difficult decision for Hal Steinbrenner than previously anticipated.
All told, though, the Yankees look the part of a team that needs a complete reset. That goes from Cashman down to Boone down to numerous players on the roster. But for this proud organization to spark actual much-needed change, it certainly needs to start with ousting Cashman.