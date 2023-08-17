Anthony Edwards trolls Jaren Jackson after poster dunk at Team USA camp
By Kdelaney
Team USA’s Anthony Edwards dunked on Jaren Jackson Jr during practice and immediately called him out for not jumping with him.
As they say, iron sharpens iron. The Timberwolves All-Star proved just how committed he was to that mentality when he called out his teammate Jaren Jackson Jr. during Team USA practice.
Ant-Man had choice words for his teammate, after he made a mean two-handed slam over the former DPOY look almost effortless.
Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards taunts Jaren Jackson Jr. after dunk.
When you’re helping from the weak side on defense, the last thing you want to see is the guy with the ball soaring over you. (Cut to: Freeze frame of Anthony Edwards smirking in mid air.) Maybe the next worst thing is getting told to jump by the same guy who just tried putting you through the rim. Unfortunately, this was reality for Jaren Jackson Jr. (But, it wasn’t the first time this has happened…)
This summer, Edwards’ performance on Team USA has garnered high praise. In fact, Mavericks All-Star, Kyrie Irving, said, “It’s not by chance that some of the greatest have worn No. 10.” Also, Edwards’ USA teammate Austin Reaves told Sports Illustrated that he was wowed the most by Edwards out of all his Team USA teammates, even saying he saw MVP candidate in his future.
It’s safe to say that at only 22-years old, Ant’s ceiling is ridiculously high and the ex-Georgia standout only aims to accomplish more. In last years playoffs, Edwards averaged 31 points, along with a handful of rebounds and assists during Minnesota’s first round against Denver.
One things for certain, as long as Anthony Edwards is around, the league’s future looks bright. Hopefully, Edwards’ energy is contagious and spreads throughout the roster as Team USA is scheduled to open World Cup play on Aug. 26 against New Zealand.