Braves Rumors: Charlie Morton’s future, Vaughn Grissom’s turn, more

Braves Rumors: Blooper takes NYC as Braves sweep Yankees
Fresh off a rather forceful shellacking of the New York Mets on the road, the Atlanta Braves returned home to face the Big Apple’s other team at Truist Park in Cobb County. The Yankees were in town, and frankly, it was just a bad couple of weeks for NYC all around.
The Yankees series went an eerily similar direction as the Mets series. Atlanta pitched two shutouts and outscored New York 18-3 across three games. The Yankees’ offensive struggles under Aaron Boone are well documented, but the Braves’ pitchers have been on a heater lately and there’s simply no stopping the bats in Brian Snikter’s lineup.
The Braves are now 11-2 versus New York teams in 2023 with a plus-55 run differential. And, to make matters worse, the city of New York was delivered a harsh comedic blow from Blooper, everybody’s favorite enigmatic mascot.
The Yankees and Mets aren’t the only teams to get trampled by the Braves this season, but both Big Apple teams getting blown out in back-to-back series has made for good television. Great work from the MLB scriptwriters.
Atlanta struggled a bit after the All-Star break, but it’s clear the team is back to their usually dominant selves with October on the horizon.