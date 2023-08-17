Braves Rumors: Charlie Morton’s future, Vaughn Grissom’s turn, more
Braves Rumors: Charlie Morton’s future in doubt
In the third year of his second stint with the Braves, Charlie Morton just keeps dealing. He’s 12-10 on the season with a 3.54 ERA and 1.433 WHIP. While no longer the Cy Young candidate of old, Morton has been a steady arm with 146 strikeouts to date. He’s an important veteran in the locker room and he’s on a very affordable one-year, $20 million contract.
That is, of course, the source of concern for Atlanta fans. Morton is 38 years old and his numbers are on a downturn. He has already allowed 66 walks this season, the most of his career. The Braves have a club option for next season, but it’s fair to question whether or not it will get used.
Morton is no longer the ace in the clubhouse for Atlanta. The Braves have two current All-Stars on the staff in Bryce Elder and Spencer Strider, as well as perennial Cy Young candidate Max Fried. Kyle Wright’s season has been marred by injury, but he’s 27 years old and fresh off a 21-win campaign in 2022. Morton is useful, but he’s not longer essential.
It will be interesting to see how Alex Anthopoulos and the front office handle Morton’s contract and upcoming free agency. He is sure to have suitors around the league, but only for short-term deals given his age. The Braves would assuredly love to have Morton back, but there’s a chance Anthopoulos decides his resources are better spent elsewhere with so many quality young pitchers already on the staff.