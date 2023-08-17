Braves Rumors: Max Fried extension, no Elder in postseason, trade win
Braves Rumors: Will Bryce Elder be snubbed from playoff roster?
Whether or not the Atlanta Braves will be part of the MLB postseason hasn’t been in question for months now. It’s really just a question now of if this club finishes with the best record in baseball on not. Spoiler: They are trending in that direction.
As October baseball comes into focus, though, one thing that the Braves will certainly have to consider is who makes the postseason roster. That inherently means that tough decisions will have to be made, especially with the true team effort that Atlanta has put forth while weathering injuries and continuing to be a dominant force.
But who will end up on the wrong end of those tough calls and off the Braves postseason roster?
Chase Irle of SportsTalkATL recently highlighted three players who could be pushed off the playoff roster for Atlanta, including reliever Collin McHugh and Jesse Chavez, highlighting the competition for long relievers in the former’s case and an uncertain return from injury for the latter. But the biggest surprise of the trio he mentioned was All-Star Bryce Elder.
Prior to his start on Aug. 15 when he shut down the Yankees over seven innings of work, Elder had an ERA just under 8.00 in his previous six starts, regressing to the mean after his All-Star-worthy first half of the season. As Irle noted, the return of Kyle Wright and what he looks like upon his return could ultimately push Elder off the postseason roster.
That, of course, is no guarantee. But it’s wild that it’s even plausible to say that an All-Star starting pitcher could be left out in the cold for the playoffs. When the Braves have as much talent as they do, though, that’s the way things can shake out.