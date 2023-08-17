Braves Rumors: Max Fried extension, no Elder in postseason, trade win
Braves Rumors: Pierce Johnson trade another big win for Anthopoulos
Alex Anthopoulos was somewhat criticized after the trade deadline for the lack of substantial moves that the Braves made. For those who don’t recall, the moves included trading for reclamation project relievers Pierce Johnson and Taylor Hearn, the latter of whom was then flipped to land Nicky Lopez from the Royals, and then getting veteran southpaw reliever Brad Hand.
That’s not exactly moving the needled at a deadline when arms like Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer, among many others, were moved.
It turns out that Braves fans and analysts alike might just need to let Anthopoulos cook. Because he’s worked magic.
We’ve already seen what Lopez has done in his brief time with Atlanta, especially most recently with Ozzie Albies out of the lineup due to injury. Hand has also been solid for the Braves. But Johnson has been the biggest surprise and, given that the franchise gave up only their No. 10 prospect in a weakly-graded farm system to acquire him.
In 43 appearances withe Rockies prior to the trade, Johnson had a 6.00 ERA and 1.846 WHIP on the season. However, a 4.55 FIP did indicate that he could be in line to improve with some better luck. He’s been better than that, though. With another scoreless outing on Wednesday against the Yankees, Johnson now has a 0.00 ERA and 0.968 WHIP on the season.
Sam Peebles of Battery Powered noted that Johnson has improved on his curveball, which has been his most effective pitch, and used it to great results with the Braves. Despite the problems in Colorado, he’s joined the Atlanta bullpen and has become a force as a relief option for the NL East leaders.
Though a 0.00 ERA is unlikely to remain fully intact, the 32-year-old righty has undoubtedly been the goods and has been one of the quietest yet most effective wins from the trade deadline in baseball.