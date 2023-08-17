Braves Rumors: Max Fried extension, no Elder in postseason, trade win
Braves Rumors: Is a Max Fried extension likely for Atlanta?
After being out since May 5, Max Fried returned to the Braves as the starter against the Cubs on Aug. 4 and looked like he hadn’t missed a beat as he went six scoreless innings allowing just three hits and striking out eight. He has been less steady since, giving up six earned runs over 10.0 combined innings against the Pirates and Yankees over his last two starts. But the staff’s ace is clearly rounding back into that form.
There should be full confidence in the southpaw being a massive presence for the Braves for the stretch run as they lock up the NL East, and in the playoffs as well. Beyond the 2023 season and postseason, though, uncertainty reigns supreme when it comes to Fried and Atlanta.
Fried’s contract only runs through the end of the 2024 season and, to this point, we have not heard anything substantial about extension talks between the 29-year-old and the Braves. To be clear, Atlanta is a closed-mouth organization in many cases. These conversations and negotiations could well be taking place and likely are — we just don’t know that without question.
So that begs the question: Will the Braves ink a Max Fried extension before next season? Or do they risk losing him in the same manner as their past two marquee free agents, Freddie Freeman and Dansby Swanson?
Chase Irle of SportsTalkATL assessed the situation as there being a 55% chance that the Braves sign Fried to an extension. The reasoning behind that likelihood is sound too. He surmised that Fried, who compares closely to Carlos Rodon who was a free agent this past offseason but with a better overall track record for the Braves ace, could be looking for “7-8 years in between $200-225 million”.
More importantly, though, Irle made clear that Alex Anthopoulos has preached the importance of having two aces in the rotation and making sure the starting pitching is strong, even if his free agency moves and trades haven’t totally reflected that. That last part is a concern, to be sure, but it could also very well be a signal for the plan to land Fried, and Irle believes that Anthopoulos will finally write a big check for a looming free agent when it comes to the southpaw.
I tend to agree with that assessment but, as 55% from Irle acknowledges, that’s not a formality to happen in Atlanta. Just based on the situation and AA’s stated motives for roster management, though, it’d be hard to justify letting Fried walk given his performance and value to the Braves.