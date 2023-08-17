Caesars + BetMGM NFL Promos: FOUR Chances to Win Backed by $2,250 Bonus on ANY Bet!
Caesars and BetMGM both have exceptional sign-up promos available that you can use for ANY NFL futures bets heading into the season. Following an initial deposit, your first wager at both sportsbooks will be covered and refunded in bonus bets if you lose!
You can thus bet on any futures picks you want with no sweat, knowing you’ll get to try again if things don’t go your way. Here’s how to get started:
No-Sweat Bets: Caesars and BetMGM NFL Promo Codes
Both Caesars and BetMGM are covering your first wager. You’ll get the funds back as bonus bets if you don’t win, giving you a no-sweat second chance on the house!
At Caesars, you’ll sign up with our promo code FanSidedFULL and deposit at least $10, then your first wager of up to $1,250 will be refunded in bonus bets if you lose.
You don’t need a promo code at BetMGM, but you do still need to deposit $10 or more. Your first bet of up to $1,000 will then be covered by the offer.
Between the two sportsbooks, you’ve got FOUR chances to win backed by up to $2,250 in bonus funds!
Only new users at each sportsbook can claim these offers. Set yourself up for a massive payday on ANY NFL futures pick by signing up for Caesars and BetMGM now!
How to Bet on the NFL at Caesars and BetMGM
Both sportsbooks give users a variety of ways to bet on the NFL, including moneyline and spread picks, totals, player props, parlays and of course, futures.
After you sign up and make your deposits, navigate to the NFL sections to explore your options. I recommend spreading your bets around since you’ve got four chances to cash!
Great promos like these aren’t the only reasons to sign up though.
Why Bet at Caesars and BetMGM?
These are two of America’s most popular sportsbooks for good reason, offering exclusive odds boosts, responsible gaming tools, helpful tutorials and rewards programs to keep the profit rolling in.
You’ll love the user-friendly interfaces and up-to-the-minute live odds updates as well to give you more chances to win!
Don’t miss out on opportunities like this – sign up for Caesars and BetMGM now!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.