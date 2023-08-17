Cardinals Rumors: Wainwright’s fight, injury replacements, Logan Gilbert’s cost
By Mark Powell
Cardinals Rumors: IL stint coming for Lars Nootbaar?
Lars Nootbaar and Tommy Edman both left Wednesday’s game thanks to injuries sustained from foul balls. They’ll undergo further testing, and an IL stint could be in order for one or both, especially given the Cards place in the standings. There’s no point in risking the future of either player.
St. Louis is shorthanded, and may have to make a roster move to replace either in the lineup. If that’s the case, the Cards have an outfield surplus that should cover Nootbaar. As for Edman, José Fermín would be the first line of defense as the backup shortstop.
Masyn Winn is the Cards top prospect and raking in Triple-A Memphis. However, he’s not expected to make his MLB debut until 2024. John Mozeliak and the Cardinals front office may prefer he stays in Memphis this season rather than rushing him to fill a roster void that could be answered elsewhere.
Thomas Saggese, César Prieto or Noah Mendlinger could fill the infield void for now without risking the Cards future. As for outfield, expect St. Louis to stick with the likes of Jordan Walker and Tyler O’Neill on the corners. Moisés Gómez is playing outfield in Memphis and could represent an upgrade at the position while Nootbaar recovers.