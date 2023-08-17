Cardinals Rumors: Wainwright’s fight, injury replacements, Logan Gilbert’s cost
By Mark Powell
Cardinals Rumors: How much does Logan Gilbert cost?
It’s no secret that the Cardinals covet a pitcher like Logan Gilbert. They courted him at the trade deadline. But can they afford him?
FanGraphs rated Gilbert as the 33rd most valuable trade asset in baseball. With that in mind, it would likely cost the Cardinals quite a bit.
"“Controllable pitching is really valuable. Good controllable pitching? Now we’re cooking with gas. Gilbert is working on his third straight season of a mid-3.00s FIP, and he’s durable to boot. I’m not sure he’ll ever turn into a fire-breathing monster of an ace, but there’s at least a chance of it. He’s throwing a new hard slider and a new splitter this year, and they both look better than his previous set of secondaries. He’s always had great command and a solid fastball; if the whole package gels, look out,” FanGraphs’ Ben Clemens wrote."
Seattle is a contending team, rather than one inclined to sell off assets. Gilbert is also performing well, and signed long-term on the cheap. Redbird Rants Josh Jacobs suggest a trade package centered around Brendan Donovan and some other assets may get the job done, but is that really worth it from the Cards perspective?
It’s something worth thinking about as the offseason approaches.