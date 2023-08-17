Cubs Rumors: Another arm added, Morel talks walk-off, PCA call-up?
The Cubs opened the season in a massive funk, to the point where most pundits expected them to operate as sellers at the MLB trade deadline. A well-timed rebound and a return to (expected) form, however, has Chicago in the postseason mix. A magical 4-3 victory over the cross-town White Sox on Wednesday night left the Cubs 2.5 games behind first-place Milwaukee in the NL Central.
And man, was Wednesday night truly magical. The ninth inning began with a three-run explosion from the White Sox, who took a 4-0 lead into the bottom of the inning. The Cubs’ bats had been dormant all night and the game felt like a lost cause… until it wasn’t. Nick Madrigal drove home a run. Then the Cubs put two runners on base for Chris Morel, who ended with game with one swift swing of the bat.
Madness ensued.
Morel spoke to reporters after the game. When asked what was going through his mind as he sprinted around the bases, he gave a very relatable, very simple response: “I made a homer. Cubs win.”
One has to imagine it was more about the feeling than the thought process for Morel, who lost his helmet and his uniform well before he was greeted by a mob of excited teammates at home plate. Chicago will hope to keep the positive momentum flowing when the basement-dwelling Royals come to town tomorrow night.