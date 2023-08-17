Cubs Rumors: Another arm added, Morel talks walk-off, PCA call-up?
Cubs Rumors: Potential motivation to call up Pete Crow-Armstrong
The Cubs recently promoted CF Pete Crow-Armstrong, the No. 12 overall prospect in MLB Pipeline’s database, to Triple-A Iowa. His numbers since the move are unambiguously impressive: .306/.424/.616 with 15 hits, four homers, and nine RBIs in 49 at-bats.
That led Cubs insider Jordan Bastian to pose a hypothetical: what would it take for the Cubs to call up PCA for the team’s postseason push? The Cubs are currently 2.5 games out of first place and within striking distance of playing proper October baseball.
"“In September, teams have the ability to expand their roster to 28 players. While PCA is not currently on the 40-man roster, the Cubs have two open slots. Given his 80-grade defense, plus speed and lefty bat, there is an argument to be made that he could offer a useful role player on manager David Ross’ bench in late September.”"
Bastian harkens back to 2019, when the Cubs called up Double-A star Nico Hoerner and posted him at shortstop for the season’s final push. While Chicago doesn’t have a similarly pressing need at Crow-Armstrong’s position (Cody Bellinger ain’t going anywhere), the 21-year-old checks too many boxes to be ignored as a possibility.
“We’ve been creative when we feel it’s the right thing to do for the organization,” Cubs president Jed Hoyer told Bastian. It feels like more of a long shot than anything right now, but injuries are unfortunately part of the game. If misfortunate strikes and the Cubs find themselves in need of a boost, don’t be shocked if Crow-Armstrong’s name is called. The talent pops. He’s going to be in Chicago sooner than later.