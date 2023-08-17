MLB Rumors: 2 Chicago Cubs free agents Jed Hoyer should let go, 2 to re-sign
Cubs free agent to let walk for 2024, No. 1: Michael Fulmer, RP
One of the most important aspects of a winning team is a lock down bullpen. So far in 2023, Michael Fulmer is one of the Cubs’ most-utilized relievers, and this can’t happen for a team that wants to win the World Series. His season hasn’t been impressive enough to be considered a lock down, back of the bullpen reliever in a competitive team.
On the year, Fulmer has been given 52.1 innings and has seen his fair share of issues. He’s walking over four batters per nine innings and has a WHIP near 1.30. Fulmer has an ERA near the league average, sitting over 4.00, where the Cubs could really use a younger reliever that has a bit better than league average in the ERA department.
At a price tag of $4 million this season, it would likely cost the Cubs upwards of $7 million or $8 million dollars to bring him back. This would be out of the price range for the Cubs in terms of a player of his caliber. Chicago could likely go out into free agency or their farm system and get a reliever that would be better for them for cheaper.