MLB Rumors: 2 Chicago Cubs free agents Jed Hoyer should let go, 2 to re-sign
Cubs free agent to re-sign for 2024, No. 2: Yan Gomes, C
Every MLB team dreams of having a catcher that is also a big-time leader and a capable bat in their lineup. This is exactly what Chicago has gotten this season with the 35-year-old Yan Gomes. On the year, Gomes has been the best Cubs catcher by a landslide. Offensively, he’s slashing .267/.308/.430 with 13 doubles and 9 home runs. He has the real chance to hit double digit home runs and 20 doubles from the catchers position. Gomes also ranks sixth on the Cubs in RBIs.
A consistent catcher like this doesn’t come around often and the Cubs need to lock theirs down on a one- or two-year deal to hold some consistency for the next few years at the hardest position to replace. Chicago is going to have an expensive free agency already, having to sign back Cody Bellinger and Marcus Stroman among others, so having a cheap catching option like Gomes would be ideal. Stroman could make this easier by opting into his option, but that’s still up in the air.
Yan Gomes should be, and likely will be one of the top priorities for the front office in the coming offseason. Re-signing him will be a good indicator on where their team could end up in 2024.