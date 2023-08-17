MLB Rumors: 2 Chicago Cubs free agents Jed Hoyer should let go, 2 to re-sign
Cubs free agent to let walk for 2024, No. 2: Tucker Barnhart, C
Tucker Barnhart has been quite underwhelming for Chicago this year. He was brought in to be a solid defensive back up catcher with a decent bat, but Barnhart hasn’t exactly been a usable option in the Cubs lineup, leaving them handcuffed without him on the field most of the time. On the season, Barnhart is slashing a lowly .206/.289/.262, which is good for an OPS+ of 50.
Barnhart hasn’t been great offensively, but he also hasn’t been a standout for the pitchers. In fact, per Baseball Reference, the Cubs pitching staff has a much better ERA with Yan Gome and Miguel Amaya behind the dish compared to when they go with Barnhart. Batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage are all the highest with Barnhart behind the dish as well. This kind of pitch calling downgrade is significant, especially when his bat is almost unplayable in itself.
Parting ways with Tucker Barnhart would be the front office biting the bullet and owning their mistake of signing him. Barnhart will likely accept his player option, but it may be in Chicago’s best intention to buy him out if he does so. He’s been a negative asset to the team, worth a negative WAR, and he will likely continue to regress next season.