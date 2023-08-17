MLB Insider: Dodgers flex and 2 more takeaways from Brewers series
The Dodgers found holes in a strong Brewers defense
Ask anyone around the Brewers and they will tell you the same: they are built on run prevention.
The Brewers have an elite defense and very strong pitching staff. But in the first two games, the Dodgers have consistently found holes in Milwaukee’s middle infield defense, and strung together hits to blow each game wide open.
It’s been the difference in each game, and underscores just how dangerous the Dodgers’ lineup is. If it’s not Freeman or Betts mashing homers, it’s others in the lineup producing and giving other players opportunities with runners in scoring position.
After Wednesday’s 7-1 victory, starting pitcher Wade Miley acknowledged the Dodgers’ success with finding holes in the Brewers’ defense with weak contact. He said that in facing this Dodgers lineup, a pitcher needs to be close to perfect. Any little mistake will cost you, and his inability to consistently locate pitches cost him.
On Thursday, the Dodgers will look to sweep the Brewers who have their ace Corbin Burnes on the mound.