MLB Insider: Dodgers flex and 2 more takeaways from Brewers series
The Dodgers look like a threat to represent the NL in the World Series
This is no real surprise. Just look at the Dodgers’ lineup, and their payroll, and their previous success. They are built to not just make the postseason, but make a deep postseason run.
And what you see on the field matches what you see on paper. The Dodgers are loaded.
The Dodgers have won 10 consecutive games and have shown the ability to win in a variety of ways. Their starting pitching has been dominant. Their bullpen, once the team’s biggest weakness, is suddenly a strength. Their offense is as talented as any team and have succeeded in both hitting the long ball and stacking up hits and sustaining rallies.
“Just great baseball,” Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw said. “Defensively, guys are making plays all over the field. Offensively, a lot of hits with runners in scoring position. And then pitching-wise, I think everybody has stepped up in the rotation. … You can’t discredit what the bullpen is doing. They’ve been unbelievable. It’s been awesome.”
Right now, the Dodgers and Braves have shown that they are the teams to beat in the National League. Perhaps there is another team that comes on strong late to challenge both teams, but the first two games of this series have underscored just how formidable the Dodgers are — and the Brewers have noticed.
“They match up well against anybody,” said Brewers starter Wade Miley. “That’s a really good team over there. They’re getting healthy on the pitching side again. You have to play clean baseball to beat a team like that, and we just haven’t the last couple of days.”
